Assault, not crash, behind man's death in north Edmonton: police
Police say a man found fatally injured in the driver's seat of a vehicle after a reported collision in Beverly over the weekend was actually assaulted.
On Saturday around 2:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in an alley near 47 Street and 118 Avenue.
Paramedics found the injured 44-year-old who later died on scene.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, upon further investigation into the incident, the man's injuries were found to be consistent with an assault, not a car crash.
"As a result, Homicide Section Detectives were contacted, and are now leading the investigation," police said in a statement Tuesday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage in the area from Saturday 2:15 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
