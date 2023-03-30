Assault reported at Montcalm Secondary School

One person has minor injuries and an 18-year-old has been arrested after a weapons investigation at a London high school.

Police were called to Montcalm Secondary School on Highbury Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday in relation to an assault that had just happened.

Police say a neighbouring school was told about the incident and a number of officers attended the area.

A suspect was arrested nearby without incident.

The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.