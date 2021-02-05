image.jpg

A 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are facing a combined total of 92 drugs and weapons-related charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Guns & Gangs Unit.

After seeing apparent drug trafficking, police executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Avenue X South, according to an SPS news release.

Police say a man and a woman were observed leaving the home and were taken into custody a short distance away.

As a result of the arrests and search warrant, police say they seized the following items:

  • a Taser
  • an SKS assault rifle
  • 141 rounds of ammunition
  •  two imitation firearms
  • brass knuckles
  • four machetes
  •  a throwing star
  • 18 hydromorphone pills
  • 7.22 grams of fentanyl packaged for distribution
  • 45.04 grams of methamphetamine
  • 1.25 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution
  • six digital scales
  • nine cell phones
  • three tablets
  • two stolen bicycles
  • 29 stolen identity documents
  • $390 cash