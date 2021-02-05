A 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are facing a combined total of 92 drugs and weapons-related charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Guns & Gangs Unit.

After seeing apparent drug trafficking, police executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Avenue X South, according to an SPS news release.

Police say a man and a woman were observed leaving the home and were taken into custody a short distance away.

As a result of the arrests and search warrant, police say they seized the following items: