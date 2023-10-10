Assault suspect in North Bay was banging on residence with a piece of wood
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 64-year-old man has been charged following an odd incident in North Bay on Monday evening.
Around 10:15 p.m., the victim was returning to an apartment building on Lakeshore Drive when they saw someone outside.
“The accused was standing in his doorway and began yelling at the victim,” North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday.
“The accused threatened the victim and began to strike the side of the building with a piece of wood. At this point, the victim fled the area.”
Police found the suspect and have charged him with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is set to appear before court on Nov. 21.
-
Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than everThe Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hearsA Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.
-
Calgary Flames Foundation phasing in 50/50 program additions this seasonThe next time you catch a Flames game, maybe you'll want to pick up tickets for the 50/50 raffle?
-
Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in LethbridgeA report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.