Assault suspect in North Bay was banging on residence with a piece of wood

A 64-year-old man has been charged following an odd incident in North Bay on Monday evening.

Around 10:15 p.m., the victim was returning to an apartment building on Lakeshore Drive when they saw someone outside.

“The accused was standing in his doorway and began yelling at the victim,” North Bay police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The accused threatened the victim and began to strike the side of the building with a piece of wood. At this point, the victim fled the area.”

Police found the suspect and have charged him with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is set to appear before court on Nov. 21.