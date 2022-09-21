Assault suspect in Sudbury flees scene on city bus

A suspect in a theft and assault fled the scene in a city transit bus, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.

An individual is now in police custody following the incident in New Sudbury around 11 a.m. this morning.

“Officers were dispatched to the area in relation to an assault and a theft that occurred inside a convenience store on Falconbridge Road,” police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

The suspect fled the scene by bus before police arrived on the scene.

The bus was stopped on Lasalle Boulevard and the arrest was made.

No details on the extent of the injuries to the victim at this time.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.