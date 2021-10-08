Assault suspect who allegedly propositioned woman at Vancouver bus stop arrested
Police say they have arrested a man suspected of asking a young woman for sex at a bus stop in South Vancouver earlier this week and attacking her when she refused.
The Vancouver Police Department issued a public appeal for information about the incident on Thursday, saying the 22-year-old victim was approached by a man while waiting for a bus near Knight Street and East 57th Avenue on Tuesday.
"The man showed the woman a condom and a pornographic image on his phone before propositioning her for sex," police said in a statement Thursday.
"When the woman refused and walked away, the man kicked her from behind and knocked her to the ground."
On Friday, police said they had arrested the suspect, a 21-year-old man. He remains in custody, police said.
“An alert security guard at Pacific Centre Mall recognized the suspect from yesterday’s media release and called police immediately,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in a statement Friday.
