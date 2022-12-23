Assault turns deadly, Sudbury police charge suspect with murder

Sudbury police responding to an assault at a Notre Dame Avenue residence early Friday morning ended up charging a suspect with murder.

Police were called at 1:50 a.m. and were told that two men “had been in a physical altercation” and one of them had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services, however, he was unfortunately pronounced deceased by medical professionals,” police said in a news release.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family.”

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in bail court later Friday.

“A post-mortem will be conducted through the Coroner’s Office,” police said.

“This is an isolated incident as it is believed that the two individuals are known to each other. There is no risk to public safety.”