Assault victim left with severe head trauma, no suspects identified: police

Police are looking for information about a violent assault that nearly killed a man last month.

Emergency crews were called to the Rundle Inn and Suites at 153 Street and 111 Avenue around 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 for reports of an unconscious man.

The victim, identified as Nicholas Stolzenbach, 35, was taken to hospital, where he remains.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, he suffered severe head trauma, and will likely require care for the rest of his life.

Investigators have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the assault or Stolzenbach's activities leading up to it is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.