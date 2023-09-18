Assault with a weapon charge laid after downtown Simcoe fight

One person has been arrested after a verbal argument turned violent in downtown Simcoe Friday.

Norfolk County OPP officers investigated a disturbance around 10:57 p.m. at an address on Norfolk Street South.

Police say two people became involved in a verbal confrontation which then turned physical. During the fight, the victim was assaulted with a weapon, but police say no injuries were reported.

Patrol officers found the suspect soon after the incident and took them into custody.

A 35-year-old Norfolk County resident was charged with assault with a weapon.