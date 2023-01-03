Assaults, collisions and impaired drivers keep Sault police busy during the holidays

It was a busy holiday season for Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste Marie, which responded to 17 motor vehicle collisions between late December and the new year.

In a news release Tuesday, police said in most cases, “drivers were not driving according to the weather conditions.”

“The OPP would like to remind motorists who must travel during poor weather, to please take time to spare and drive with care,” police said.

“Area tow companies, fire departments and ambulance services had been dispatched to numerous motor vehicle collisions. Emergency services and tow trucks are also put at risk to attend to these collisions in bad weather.”

In one incident Dec. 22, the OPP said a 28-year-old impaired driver was towing a trailer on Highway 17 in Aweres Township and tried to pass another vehicle.

“The driver lost control and ended up in the ditch,” police said.

“Police determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. They were subsequently arrested and transported back to the Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment for further testing.”

The Sault resident has been charged with impaired driving, careless driving, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.