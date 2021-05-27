Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde honoured for years of service

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Chief Perry Bellegarde was honoured by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) on Tuesday.

“National Chief Perry you have done a tremendous job,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron during a virtual speech.

The 74 First Nations from across Saskatchewan were on a virtual call to honour Perry. He has served seven years as AFN Chief and will not be seeking re-election.

FSIN members gave him a vest with the FSIN, AFN, File Hills Qu'appelle Tribal Council and Little Black bear logos. He served as chief for all of them.

Perry gave a speech in which he reflected on his work over the years and called for more progress on climate change.

“We have to get our heads around that sustainable economic development. Moving towards the protection of our lands and waters so that there’s something for our children and grandchildren and future generations.”

He ended his speech thanking FSIN members.

On July 6 the AFN will hold its all-candidates forum, with an election for national chief the next day.