Assembly of First Nations vote for national chief moves to Day 2 after three ballots

The election for national chief of the Assembly of First Nations continues today with a fourth ballot after no candidates reached the necessary 60 per cent threshold of support.

The two remaining candidates are Reginald Bellerose of Saskatchewan and RoseAnne Archibald of Ontario after three rounds of virtual voting for seven initial candidates that began Wednesday.

Both candidates were in a virtual dead heat after the first two rounds of voting, but Bellerose pulled slightly ahead of Archibald on the third ballot with 40 per cent of votes cast.

Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse from Alberta has been dropped from the next round of voting after receiving the lowest number of votes on the third ballot and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler voluntarily withdrew from the race.

In their concession speeches, both Fiddler and Calahoo Stonehouse endorsed Archibald for national chief, saying they believe it is time for the AFN to be led by a woman for the first time.

A resolution calling for the vote to be delayed, over concerns by the inability of chiefs in British Columbia to take part in the virtual process due to ongoing wildfires, as well as internet connectivity issues for some remote First Nations, was defeated Tuesday.