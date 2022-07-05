Assembly of First Nations Women's Council, Chantel Moore’s family calling for accountability
The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Women's Council is calling for accountability in the death of Chantel Moore.
Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, was shot and killed by police on June 4, 2020, in Edmunston, N.B., during a wellness check.
Chiefs from across Canada are meeting in Vancouver this week for the annual AFN general assembly. Moore’s mother, Martha Martin, made an impassioned plea during a press conference on Monday.
“The system is failing Indigenous people time and time again. How many more women do we have to lose before there is change?” asked Martin. “They might have silenced my daughter, but I will continue to be the voice for her and each and every one of those who lost their lives.”
The women's council will put forward two draft resolutions advocating for greater police accountability and justice for Moore’s family.
In May, a coroner's inquest into Moore’s death made several recommendations, including that an independent group review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province.
With files from The Canadian Press.
