"The Leaf" is to be the centrepiece of Assiniboine Park's upcoming Diversity Gardens. It was set to open sometime this year, but CTV News has learned the project will not make its expected completion date.

Officials tell CTV News 2020 was a challenging year, and although construction didn't grind to a halt because of the pandemic, it made things more difficult.

"There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how it may impact the project going forward," said Laura Cabak, a spokesperson for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy. "That said, significant progress was made on The Leaf and the new outdoor gardens, which are nearing completion."

The Leaf will be an indoor garden attraction, featuring plants from Manitoba and around the world. Cabak says while preparation for the installation of the roof moved forward this year, "the final step of installing the translucent ETFE membrane was delayed due to the onset of winter and is now scheduled to begin later this spring. Due to the seasonal nature of some aspects of construction and planting, this means the opening will not take place in 2021."

At the moment, it is unclear when "The Leaf" will be ready to open.

Cabak says they will have greater certainty on the new timeline for completion once the ETFE installation is underway.