Assiniboine Park's Canada Day celebrations to reflect on the past, look forward to the future

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) is serving up entertainment, food and family-friendly activities to celebrate Canada Day on Friday.

The conservancy said in a news release the event, along with its Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on June 19, was organized in consultation with APC’s Indigenous Programming Advisory Circle.

“On Canada Day, as we gather with friends and family, our goal is to create a welcoming space for all members of our community to come together and celebrate the natural beauty of our country and its people while also taking time to reflect on our past and how we can work together to make Canada a better place for all,” said APC director of public relations and communications Laura Cabak in a news release.

Canada Day will open with an Indigenous blessing from Grandfather Knowledge Keeper Vern Dano at 11 a.m. at the Lyric Theatre, followed by a full day of events and activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highlights include entertainment at the Lyric theatre featuring The Small Glories and Sierra Noble, a sacred fire and tobacco offerings with Cree Crowchild at the Fire Node at the Indigenous Peoples Garden, a local makers market at the Lyric Field, activities for kids at the Lyric Field, and food trucks at the Lyric Field and the Gardens at the Leaf.

The conservancy said there will be no fireworks at the park this year.

Picnic sites cannot be booked on Canada Day. Instead, they will be available on a first come, first served basis.

APC is also offering a free Park n’ Ride service from the Canadian Mennonite University at 500 Shaftesbury Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The full schedule of events can be found on the APC’s website.