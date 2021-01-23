Over two months after being forced to shut their doors the Assiniboine Park Zoo has been given the green light to reopen, with some restrictions in place.

The zoo said it received a memo from Public Health late Friday afternoon.

The attraction has been closed since November 12, when code red restrictions came into effect province-wide.

A zoo spokesperson said the park still needs some clarification on what restrictions will have to be put in place, and time to plan and prepare.

The province said under current orders, the zoo can open with limited capacity but it would not be able to host any large scale events.

A reopening date has not been set.