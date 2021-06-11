Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens for the public on Tuesday

The gates are reopening to the public at Assiniboine Park Zoo on Tuesday.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy said it wasn’t required to close the zoo in May under public health orders, but chose to do so out of care and concern for the zoo’s staff, volunteers, animals, and community.

“As a large, mostly outdoor attraction, we are pleased to be in a position to safely re-open the Zoo and so grateful to our members, visitors and community for their patience and support,” Bruce Keats, A.P.C.’s Chief Operations Officer, said in a statement.

The re-opening will include the Dinosaurs Uncovered exhibit, which features 17 life-size animatronic dinosaurs along a trail. The exhibit was originally scheduled to open on May 20.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance and the zoo’s capacity will be managed based on physical distancing guidelines. Masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces, including the Zoo entrance.

For people with Assiniboine Park Zoo memberships, the Zoo is hosting a members-only preview on Sunday and Monday.