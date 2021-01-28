The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be reopening its doors this weekend after closing down in mid-November due to the pandemic.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy received permission from Manitoba Public Health and the gates will be open to the public on Jan. 30. If you are a zoo member, you can get in a day early on Jan. 29.

Bruce Keats, the chief operations officer of the conservancy, said the zoo will have to follow some rules to stay in line with public health orders.

"Public Health has provided us the option to open with limited capacity. All our indoor spaces have to remain closed at this time," said Keats.

He added the Tundra Grill and Winston's Concession will be open, but only for takeout. The Wild Things Unique Gifts will also open at reduced capacity and people can save 25 per cent on purchases.

As part of the welcome back process, all visitors will receive a 25 per cent for general admission until the end of February. Guests are asked to buy tickets online and when they do so they can use the code WELCOME2021 and that will ensure they receive the savings.

Keats said they can have up to 1,250 people in the zoo at any time.

"We're excited to finally open and get back into the zoo."

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and guests are reminded that masks are mandatory in any indoor spaces.

People are also reminded to keep their distance from others and they are encouraged to only attend the zoo with those in their household.

If anyone is feeling unwell before attending the zoo, they are asked to stay home.