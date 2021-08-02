Assiniboine Park Zoo showing off new baby reindeer

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is welcoming its new baby reindeer to the world.

Named Whitney, the animal gets its name from veterinary intern Dr. Whitney, who recently had her last day at the zoo.

The zoo showed off the one-month-old reindeer in an Instagram post on Sunday.

According to the zoo, Whitney the reindeer has been spending her time exploring her new habitat alongside her mom.

She lives in the Journey to Churchill habitat with her mom Lucy, dad Jorgen and another adult female, Suri.

