Assiniboine section of River Trail closed

The Assiniboine section of the River Trail is now completely closed due to the conditions on the river.

The Forks said on Sunday that section is closed to all activities due to slushy conditions.

In responding to comments online, The Forks said the closure is not weather-related and it is due to water coming from the Shellmouth Dam.

They also noted that it is, "tough to say" if that section of the trail will be reopened this season but updates will be provided if information changes.

Despite the closures, the trail is still open at The Forks port and on the Red River.

Even with the closure, Lynn Power is warning people to be extremely cautious on the trail.

On Sunday, she said she fell through the ice as she tried to get onto its walking path.

"I went through the ice right to my waist and it is cold," said Power.

She said she was surprised that the ice broke considering how cold it has been in Winnipeg.

She is happy The Forks has taken the step to close of the section of the trail and is even happier she didn't have her grandson with her, as he has joined her on walks in the past.

"I'm very glad to have the whole River Trail system, but please only use the designated on and off areas."

Power said this was an incident that she won't soon forget.