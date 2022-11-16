Aster the dog adopted after over a year at Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society says a long-time resident has finally been adopted.

Aster, an eight-year-old large mixed breed, had been at the shelter for a whopping 476 days when the organization put out a special plea for someone to give her a forever home.

The humane society says loyal and loving Aster – a staff favourite – is smart, snuggly and food-motivated.

On Wednesday, the organization announced Aster had found a new family.

James Campbell and his common law wife Chantel Hinks adopted her, saying they're happy to have the hound as part of their family.

The Calgary Humane Society is actively recruiting foster parents to get as many of their animals as possible into homes over the holidays.

If you're interested in applying, you can visit the humane society's website and fill out their foster application form.