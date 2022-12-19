Aston Martin struggles to navigate snowy Vancouver road in viral TikTok video

Video of an Aston Martin struggling to navigate a snowy Vancouver hill has gone viral online, as officials urge drivers to stay off the roads unless prepared for challenging conditions.

The short video shows the luxury vehicle skidding out near Granville Street and 16th Avenue, with Michael Bublé's rendition of "Winter Wonderland" playing in the background.

Some commenters speculated that the Aston Martin's tires might not be weather-appropriate.

"Buys a $350,000 car but doesn't get snow tires for it. Priorities in Vancouver," one TikTok user wrote.

Another noted all the "$20,000 and $30,000 vehicles" that could be seen passing the car.

The video was shared Sunday by user Siriscorpion, and had been viewed more than 171,000 times by Monday afternoon. CTV News has reached out to the poster for more details.

There have been numerous stalls and spinouts across B.C.'s Lower Mainland since the latest snowstorm arrived over the weekend, which caused some traffic headaches during the Monday morning commute.

Environment Canada is anticipating more snowfall heading into Tuesday as well, prompting a warning from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure urging motorists to avoid driving "unless their vehicle is properly equipped with winter tires."

"With colder temperatures this week, the ministry's maintenance contractors are increasing the use of sand to provide better traction," the province said in a news release.

"It is important for drivers to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter maintenance equipment. Drivers who must travel should maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead."

Mounties have also issued a reminder to clear snow from car windows before hitting the road, after pulling over more than 50 drivers who had failed to do so in Burnaby alone on Monday.