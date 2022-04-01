'Astounding': Record-breaking number of orcas spotted off B.C.

More than 70 Bigg's killer whales were spotted in the waters off Vancouver Island on Thursday, marking a new single-day record for sightings of the animal, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA).

At least 72 Bigg's killer whales were spotted in 10 different groups across the Salish Sea, says the PWWA. The orcas were spotted as far north as Campbell River, and as far south as Hood Canal in the Puget Sound.

"We wonder how long this increase in Bigg’s killer whales will continue, but they keep setting records," said Monika Wieland Shields, director of the Orca Behavior Institute in Washington.

"More than 70 in the region in one day is astounding," she said.

Unlike their relatives, the critically endangered southern resident killer whales, Bigg's killer whales are "thriving" in the region, according to the PWWA.

Bigg's killer whales prey on marine mammals, such as seals and sea lions, which are commonly found in B.C. waters.

'IT WAS MAGICAL'

The largest group of Bigg's killer whales were spotted near Washington's northern San Juan Islands, just east of Victoria, on Thursday.

"We were watching a group of four whales when, out of nowhere, 14 more materialized. It was magical," said Sam Murphy, a naturalist with Island Adventures Whale Watching.

A researcher for the Center for Whale Research, and veteran guide at the Prince of Whales whale watching group in Victoria, confirmed Thursday's record.

"There have been days in the last decade with around 50 different Bigg’s killer whales reported, maybe 60," said Mark Malleson. "But Thursday was certainly the most so far."

Some recognizable orcas were also spotted Thursday, including "Chainsaw," an adult male in his 40s, and his mother, "Whidbey."