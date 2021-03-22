The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it anticipates the AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina will run out of COVID-19 vaccine supply Monday.

❗️The line for the COVID-19 drive-thru immunization site in #Regina remains OPEN (58 yrs+) but we expect vaccine supply will run out today (Mar 22). We're carefully monitoring length of line. We apologize to all who were turned away earlier & for the anxiety this may have caused

The SHA said drive-thru line is still open as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, but the clinic is expected to run out early Monday evening. It is unclear when the clinic will receive more doses.

According to the SHA, it will close the drive-thru clinic temporarily end of day Monday or when the site runs out of doses.

As of Sunday night, the clinic had administered 14,272 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.