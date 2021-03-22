The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina has run out of COVID-19 vaccine and will temporarily close until more doses are available.

❗️UPDATE❗️The Regina Drive Thru immunization site line is now CLOSED. We have run out of vaccine.



Thank you for your patience + understanding as we worked to exhaust the pilot vaccine supply.



Please note, the closure is temporary until more vaccine supply becomes available.

Earlier in the day Monday, the SHA said it was expecting to run out soon.

In a tweet, the SHA it "apologize[s] to all who were turned away earlier & for the anxiety this may have caused.”

❗️The line for the COVID-19 drive-thru immunization site in #Regina remains OPEN (58 yrs+) but we expect vaccine supply will run out today (Mar 22). We're carefully monitoring length of line. We apologize to all who were turned away earlier & for the anxiety this may have caused

As of Sunday night, the clinic had administered 14,272 of the 15,500 available AstraZeneca doses.