AstraZeneca in B.C.: Details on options for 2nd dose expected to be outlined by health officials

More information is expected to be released Thursday on second-dose options for those who received AstraZeneca as their first COVID-19 shot.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak live in the afternoon and are expected to discuss the topic.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will be streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2 p.m.

Distribution of the vaccine for first doses was paused in May, as supply increased for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and concerns remained about a very rare risk of blood clot with the AstraZeneca doses. So far, three cases of those blood clots have been recorded in B.C., though everyone has received treatment.

About Thursday's announcement, Henry said Monday she "will provide the details of our dose two approach for those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine."

Henry said with the latest information, British Columbians will be able to "make the best decision for them around which vaccine they want to receive for their second dose."

One option will be to mix and match with an mRNA vaccine.

Earlier this week, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization changed its guidelines to allow for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines. The committee said a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be followed up with a second AstraZeneca shot, or be safely combined with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots "unless contraindicated."

While Henry has hinted on several occasions that B.C. residents who took AstraZeneca will have that choice, details on how it will impact the province's vaccine rollout haven't been released.