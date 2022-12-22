Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station

Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.

Astronaut Wakata Koichi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shared the unique perspective of the snow-covered region on Twitter Wednesday.

"Beautiful winter view of Vancouver from the ISS when we flew over the city a few hours ago," Koichi wrote.

The image, which was captured from hundreds of kilometres in orbit, also provides a look at the snow in Richmond, Burnaby, the North Shore and other areas outside Vancouver's city limits.

The angle is different from what most Lower Mainland residents are accustomed to, with the Fraser River oriented vertically instead of horizontally.

Another blast of wintry weather is expected to deliver up to 20 centimetres of additional snow to parts of the region beginning Thursday night, and officials are continuing to discourage non-essential travel in the meantime. (LINK)

During last year's historic floods, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shared another image from NASA providing a view of the surging Fraser where it meets the Pacific Ocean.

"Amazing movement of topsoil into the sea. Stay safe, all," Hadfield wrote on Twitter.

Beautiful winter view of Vancouver from the ISS when we flew over the city a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/sdW0DRkGpx