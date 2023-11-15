Asylum seekers straining resources at Men’s Mission in London

Coun. Corrine Rahman and Mayor Josh Morgan have sent a letter to the next meeting of council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC).

“Like other cities across Ontario, our shelters in London are dealing with unprecedented challenges including an influx in Asylum claimants,” reads the letter. “These additional pressures on our shelters add to the beds’ shortage they experience everyday.”

According to the letter, Mission Services and the Cross Cultural Learners Centre (CCLC) have created a partnership to address the needs of Asylum seekers that arrive in London—but neither are adequately funded to do so.

To meet the settlement needs of those staying in the shelters, the partner agencies are pursuing funds from Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development to hire staff for settlement counselling, permanent housing, and job search support.

The situation is straining the ability of emergency homeless shelters in London to serve their intended purpose.

Rahman tells CTV News, “It’s important that we understand the many pressures on shelters and services in our city. They do great work and they need the resources to do it.”

Local shelters lack sufficient programs to help asylum seekers transition out of overnight temporary housing, and newcomers don’t have the same access to programs.

Several requests are being made of city council

City staff report back to Council on the impacts of Asylum claimants on our local shelter system.

Based on the findings from the staff report, city staff apply (if appropriate and necessary) for Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) to address the impacts on local shelters.

The mayor undertake immediate advocacy efforts with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), the Ontario Big City Mayors Caucus, and senior governments to advocate for resources to address the influx in asylum claimants

The mayor write a letter on behalf of supporting the request by CCLC in collaboration with Mission Services for funding from the provincial government to hire staff to provide additional supports for Asylum claimants

“Our advocacy to our federal and provincial partners must reflect the current realities in London,” Rahman explains. “Those seeking asylum and refugees are struggling due to the affordability and housing crisis, they are sleeping rough, staying at shelters and accessing community meals, we need to better understand their needs and address them appropriately.”