All four Windsor-Essex school boards will be providing access to voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing this Saturday for those in the Leamington area.

Students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but would like to get tested will be able to during a clinic at Leamington District Secondary School (80 Oak Street West) Saturday.

The clinic is run by the third-party vendor Lifelabs. Consent for testing is needed from parents or guardians for those under 18 years old.

Testing will be available to those in the following school communities:

Leamington District Secondary School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

Mt. Carmel-Blytheswood Public School

M.D. Bennie Public School, Gore Hill Public School

Cardinal Carter Catholic Middle and High School, St. Louis Catholic School

École élémentaire catholique St-Michel

École secondaire catholique

l’Essor students from Leamington

Lifelabs will be providing PCR testing, with a walk-in schedule: