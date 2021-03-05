The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says it will begin asymptomatic testing on March 10, while the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) began testing last week.

Ontario's Ministry of Education has mandated that voluntary asymptomatic testing be made available to two per cent of in-person elementary and secondary students each week.

TVDSB Director of Education Mark Fisher said in a statement, “We are pleased to facilitate testing of students and staff as part of the Ministry of Education’s initiative to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and communities,"

At the public board, the testing will be offered Wednesday and Thursday afternoons at high schools selected in collaboration with public health officials. Children and staff from child care centres will also be included in testing.

The board says parents will be notified on Monday of each week if their child is eligible and how to register. A list of locations is available here.

The Catholic board meanwhile began its testing at one location for a group of schools last week, and will also move the testing to a different location each week.

Students and staff are being contacted directly if they are eligible for the testing that week. Additional details can be found here.

Voluntary asymptomatic testing for school staff remains available any time at local pharmacies.