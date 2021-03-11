Several Windsor-Essex school communities are being offered asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.

The region’s four school boards are working together to provide testing opportunities for in-person students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools, who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic) but want to get tested.

The testing will be free and voluntary, according to a news release from the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The first clinic run by a third-party vendor, Lifelabs, will be Saturday, March 13, at Immaculate Conception Elementary School at 465 Victoria Ave. in Windsor.

This will be open for the following school communities in and around the N9A postal code: F.W. Begley, Giles Campus, Prince Edward, Dougall, Immaculate Conception, St. Angela, Centre de formation des adultes, St-Edmond, Mgr-Jean-Noël, Lamothe Cadillac, and Louise-Charron.

Lifelabs will be providing PCR testing, with a walk-in schedule based on the first initial of a family’s surname.

Upon arrival, consent will be required from parents / guardians of students under 18 years of age.

Once school locations and dates have been determined for future voluntary testing opportunities families in those communities will be notified by their school board.