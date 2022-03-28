iHeartRadio

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama 'CODA,' best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood's top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.
