'At critical capacity': Saskatoon SPCA copes with influx of cats
The Saskatoon SPCA says the pressure is mounting at the shelter following an influx of cats.
"Our cat population is at critical capacity," the organization said in a social media post.
"Between cats in foster care, cats in their pound holding period, cats under observation, and cats waiting for their spay (or) neuter surgeries, we currently have a very full 168 cats in our care," the SPCA said.
In the hopes of increasing cat and kitten adoptions, the shelter is reopening its cat rooms for casual viewing between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A maximum of 15 people will be allowed in the adoption centre at a time.
Animal viewings were switched to an appointment-only model in response to the pandemic. Dog rooms will remain closed for casual viewings.
Cats can still be seen outside the casual viewing hours by booking an appointment, the SPCA said.
Cats and kittens are being adopted under a "pick your price" model.
