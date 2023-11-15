At least 1 dead in crash on Highway 1 in Newell County
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours on Tuesday night after a fatal crash in Newell County.
At about 10 p.m., officers from the Bassano and Brooks detachments, along with emergency crews, were dispatched to the scene near Range Road 191.
Police haven't said how many vehicles were involved, but at least one person died as a result of the crash.
The highway was closed in both directions until 1 a.m.
RCMP is expected to give an update on the crash in the coming days.
