At least 1 dead in single-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Mounties were at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.
At least one person was killed and others were "seriously injured" in a crash on North South Road in Saddle Lake Cree Nation, police said.
"RCMP anticipate being on scene for several hours while officers investigate this tragic incident."
More details to come…
-
Candidate chaos: Sault Liberals reject lawyer, then remove high schooler who was acclaimedThe Ontario Liberal Party has hired and fired its Sault Ste. Marie candidate in less than 24 hours, but some are asking why the party didn't go with a more qualified candidate to begin with.
-
New drama explores the extraordinary life of Parisian photographer Dora MaarTwo Calgary playwrights have created a new drama that explores the life of Parisian photographer Dora Maar during the 1930s
-
'Someone is panicking': LG Chem not considering Windsor-EssexInvest WindsorEssex president and CEO Stephen MacKenzie wasn’t thrilled to hear LG Chem cancelled plans to visit Windsor-Essex County on May 3.
-
Waterloo rookie headed to World Junior Cycling Championships17-year-old cyclist Ethan Powell has rode his way from rookie to rock star in just two years – and he's not the only local name making cycling headlines.
-
Fall will likely bring COVID-19 'surge' to B.C. but restrictions won't return: HenryB.C. will likely see a spike in COVID-19 infections in the fall but the province's top doctor says she doesn’t anticipate bring back restrictions.
-
New adventure park set to open Saturday near Mallorytown, Ont.A new adventure park is set to open in the 1000 Islands, and it's not for the faint of heart, taking guests up high among the trees.
-
Man arrested at gunpoint after another random attempted assault in VictoriaA man was arrested in Victoria on Monday afternoon after he reportedly threatened a stranger with a weapon.
-
Retail fraud has increased in Canada during pandemic, study suggestsThe pandemic changed the way many companies had to do business as they switched to online sales or curbside pick-up, and there is a concern it has led to an increase in retail fraud.
-
Sweet! Foothills Creamery teams up with Calgary Flames to create playoff ice creamFoothills Creamery is selling a new frozen treat inspired by the company's Cinnamalt Swirl soft serve, which has been sold at the Saddledome for decades.