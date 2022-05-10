iHeartRadio

At least 1 dead in single-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton

(File Photo)

Mounties were at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person was killed and others were "seriously injured" in a crash on North South Road in Saddle Lake Cree Nation, police said.

"RCMP anticipate being on scene for several hours while officers investigate this tragic incident."

More details to come…

