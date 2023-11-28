At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed for at least four hours Tuesday after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
At least four transport trucks were involved in jack-knife collisions, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted to social media at 2:38 p.m.
Seven vehicles were also involved in a pile-up.
Another collision involved three vehicles. In that incident, a 36-year-old from Brantford was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be serious injuries. Schmidt said the severity of their injuries has since been downgraded.
“We are in the process of removing those vehicles from the highway. The roads are still wet and snow covered,” Schmidt said early Tuesday afternoon.
Police reopend Highway 403 just before the dinner hour after the roads were salted and plowed.
Snow squalls and difficult driving conditions continued through the afternoon.
“Please be careful out there,” Schmidt urged drivers. “Keep your full head lighting system on when you’re operating in those kinds of conditions and please drive safe.”
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-
-
Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collisionA 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
-
Two early morning crashes in Woolwich blamed on slippery roadsOne person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service delayed again, BC Ferries saysBC Ferries expects to serve more than 900,000 passengers during the upcoming holiday season, and says it will be able to do so without one of its largest vessels, which remains out of service for repairs.
-
Three arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigationThree people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B. last week.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital monitoring two COVID-19 outbreaksWindsor Regional Hospital is monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at both campuses — a lot of eight patients between both locations are affected.
-
Nailed it: Fredericton high school encouraging students to train in tradesLeo Hayes High School in Fredericton is encouraging students to enter the trades.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to CalgaryTo address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.