At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout

The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed for at least four hours Tuesday after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.

At least four transport trucks were involved in jack-knife collisions, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted to social media at 2:38 p.m.

Seven vehicles were also involved in a pile-up.

Another collision involved three vehicles. In that incident, a 36-year-old from Brantford was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be serious injuries. Schmidt said the severity of their injuries has since been downgraded.

“We are in the process of removing those vehicles from the highway. The roads are still wet and snow covered,” Schmidt said early Tuesday afternoon.

Police reopend Highway 403 just before the dinner hour after the roads were salted and plowed.

Snow squalls and difficult driving conditions continued through the afternoon.

“Please be careful out there,” Schmidt urged drivers. “Keep your full head lighting system on when you’re operating in those kinds of conditions and please drive safe.”