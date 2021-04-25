At least 14 members of Winnipeg police test positive for COVID-19

The Winnipeg Police Service is currently dealing with COVID-19 among staff as at least 14 members have tested positive.

Coun. Markus Chambers, chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, confirmed the news Sunday, saying the board was first informed of the information on Friday.

"We're hearing that it is up to 100 primarily back-office staff that had come into contact and are self-isolating," said Chambers.

He said he has been told by police that they have the resources in place to ensure the operations of police are not affected.

In a statement to CTV News, the police service said it is dealing with "increased COVID-19 numbers" just like the general public.

"We have provisions in place to ensure that emergency services are not impacted and have no further comment at this time," the statement said.

Chambers said it is concerning knowing this many people have been impacted within the service.

"It reinforces the fact that we all need to be vigilant and for the most part stay home where we can," said Chambers.

He noted that while front-line responders such as police are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the city has been calling for first-responders as well as transit drivers to be able to receive their shot.

"Hindsight is 20-20 on that but certainly the efficacy of the vaccinations is there, that would suggest there would be lower numbers if they were vaccinated earlier," he said.

Chambers added that, as variants of concern become the more dominant strain the virus, he hopes the speed in which people are vaccinated increases so that the numbers can go down and herd immunity is achieved.