At least 190 Edmonton and St. Albert classes moved online in last two weeks

Approximately 190 classes in Edmonton and St. Albert have been moved online because of COVID-19 infections since students returned to classes on Jan. 10, according to data released Monday.

Edmonton Public Schools, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools and St. Albert Public Schools provided an exact number of classes that have been moved online.

Edmonton Catholic Schools provided a number of impacted schools that have moved classes, but not a total number of classes affected.

Edmonton Public Schools – 56

Edmonton Catholic Schools – 48 (schools impacted)

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools – 43

St. Albert Public Schools – 43

Some of the classes may have already returned to in-person learning, as the school boards are not providing data for how long each class is being disrupted or how many have since returned.

Edmonton Public Schools data from Friday showed that roughly 7,200 students were out of school due to COVID-19 positive tests, likely cases and close contacts.

That is 6.85 per cent of its total student base. Another 3 per cent were away for other illnesses.

The division also had 816 teachers and education assistants absent on Monday, down from 973 last Friday.

In Edmonton public, Steinhauer School (24 per cent) in the south and Aleda Patterson (21 per cent) in the west had the highest proportion of students out because of the pandemic last Friday.