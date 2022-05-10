At least 3 injured after car crashes into building in Victoria
At least three people were injured following a crash in Victoria, though police estimate that five people may have been injured.
The crash occurred at the corner of Quadra Street and Fairfield Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Paramedics were seen taking two people away from the crash site by ambulance.
A dog was also removed from the vehicle that crashed into the side of the building.
Around 5:15 p.m., Victoria police said significant traffic delays were expected in the area. Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection Tuesday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Officers are responding to a collision btwn a vehicle & building at Quadra & Fairfield. Roads will be closed & #yyjtraffic significantly disrupted in the area. Early info indicates 5 persons injured. More info to come. Please avoid the area. #yyj— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 11, 2022
