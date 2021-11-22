At least 5 people stabbed in 'unsettling' incident in Yaletown: Vancouver police
At least five people were stabbed in Yaletown Sunday night in what Vancouver police are calling an "unsettling" altercation.
The Vancouver Police Department said a fight broke out at about 8:30 p.m. near Davie and Mainland streets. Five men were stabbed, police said, and left with various non-life-threatening injuries to their faces, stomachs, backs and legs.
"It appears this was an altercation between two groups of intoxicated men who had come to Vancouver to party," said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.
"We know at least five people were seriously hurt, however it’s possible there are more injuries we don’t know about, because many of the people fled without speaking to police."
Police said the victims are from Surrey and Langley. Two suspects, both in their 30s and from Surrey, were identified but aren't in custody.
"This level of violence in such a populated area is unsettling," Addison said.
"Fortunately, our officers responded quickly and identified the people involved, and we don’t believe there is an ongoing risk to the public."
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
