At least 50 buildings burned by wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., officials say
West Kelowna's fire chief says at least 50 structures have been lost or damaged due to the 110-square-kilometre McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
Jason Brolund says the damage assessment is not complete and the status of more structures is likely to be confirmed in the coming days.
But, officials say crews have made good progress over the past few days and there has been no structural losses in the last 24 hours.
Crews have been taking advantage of good weather to go into neighbourhoods and extinguish fires around homes, creating a “guard.”
About a half dozen neighbourhoods in West Kelowna escaped fire damage, including Smith Creek, Tallus Ridge, Shannon Lake, the Lenz Road Trailer Park and Rose Valley.
The BC Wildfire Service says weather across British Columbia will be impacted by a hurricane in Southern California.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
West end home invasion results in chargesWindsor police have arrested two people after a home invasion in the west end of the city.
-
Sault man charged after allegedly breaking into home, taking a walletA 30-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Sault area home Saturday, police say.
-
Ontario Lifesaving Championships take over Saugeen Shores' shorelineIt was rocky start to the Ontario Lifesaving Championships in Saugeen Shores, with in-water competition delayed due to unsafe conditions on Lake Huron. But that didn’t dampen the spirits of the nearly 100 competitors.
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized after suspected impaired driver crashes into ditchAn Innisfil man accused of impaired driving faces over a dozen charges following a police investigation into a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that allegedly turned up drugs and a loaded gun.
-
How the remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary will affect CanadaThe remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
-
Dolegala, receivers and defense get high praise from Wes Cates following big win against B.C.The Riders are marching into the second half of the 2023 season with a renewed purpose after an impressive showing against B.C. from QB Jake Dolegala, the team's receiving corps and defense.
-
Reconsider Dundas Street renaming, three former Toronto mayors tell Chow, councilThree former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, questioning the practicality of the move and the research supporting it.
-
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: policePolice are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
-
Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flowCrews have demolished the Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.