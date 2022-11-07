At least $500K of copper wire boosted from Alberta trucking yard: RCMP

Mounties northeast of Edmonton are looking for tips from the public after hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of copper was stolen in the summer.

The theft happened at Calnash Trucking in the hamlet of Lac La Biche sometime overnight on Aug. 15-16.

RCMP said the value of the stolen copper is somewhere between $500,000 and $750,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.