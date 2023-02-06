At least $55K worth of collectibles stolen in Leduc hockey card heist

A hobby store south of Edmonton was broken into Saturday and RCMP said the thief stole at least $55,000 worth of collectibles.

Security camera footage captured at The Hobby Spot in Leduc shows a person dressed all in black bust through the front door early Saturday morning.

The owner of the shop believes the same person tried, but failed, to breach the door the night before.

"We had a feeling that he might come back and finish the job that he was stalled on before," Luke Crisby told CTV News Edmonton Monday.

The thief went straight to some top-shelf singles of collector cards, then cleaned out large sealed packages, with about 85 per cent of the total loot being NHL hockey cards.

Crisby suspects he has met the person before. He pegs the loss of items at $75,000 worth.

"He knew collectibles, he knew cards. He knew which singles to go after," Crisby said.

"I think the troubling part is that this person has been in the shop before and probably multiple times because they knew exactly where to go for certain items that were taken."

The Hobby Spot heist is the latest in a handful of break ins at collectible and comic book shops in the Edmonton area.

Up until now, the largest was another weekend heist at Wizard's Comics and Collectibles a few weeks ago when someone stole about $40,000 worth of comics.

No link has been made between the two other than the sheer size of this latest loss in Leduc.

RCMP are now looking for a man with a light complexion, about 6' tall and 215 pounds.