At least $7 million in estimated damage from rain storm: N.S. Premier

It's expected to cost millions to repair damage from a devastating storm this week in Nova Scotia.

"The damage from the storm is significant. It's probably at least seven million dollars," said Premier Tim Houston on Thursday.

A slow moving storm battered the province this week, dumping more than 250 millimeters of rain in some areas.

Dozens of residents who live in a trailer court in Antigonish were evacuated from their homes during the height of the storm and there were 25 road closures in the eastern part of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

"I really want to thank EHS, Health, Red Cross, the volunteers, we've done what Bluenosers do and we've really stepped up to support those that need it," said Houston.

Victoria and Inverness counties were hit the hardest, washing out a section of the Cabot Trail in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

"We have people that have been displaced from their homes, communities that are kind of shut in and isolated," said Houston.

The damage is still being assessed, but the premier said the province will do what it can to help people and will also trigger federal assistance programs.

"There's a lot of work to be done to rebuild, repair, restore, some of that is provincial responsibility, some is federal, federal highway through the park," said Houston.

There is no word yet when the federal assistance program will be triggered.