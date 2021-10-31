At least one hurt as vehicles collide in Southeast London

At least one person has been hurt after a two-vehicle crash in London's southeast end.

The crash sent a minivan careening into a pair of fences.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 pm at the intersection of Millbank Drive and Ashbury Avenue.

A woman, who's home narrowly missed being hit, tells CTV News she was sitting in her front room when she heard a 'huge bang.’

She looked out her window and saw the minivan wedged up against her side yard fences.

She then spotted the SUV in the intersection.

Multiple emergency crews, including fire trucks and three ambulances, attended.

A fire official said injuries are believed to be minor.

The minivan's airbags were deployed during the crash.