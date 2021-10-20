At least one more day of mild weather for Windsor-Essex
The mild weather is continuing in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday, but not for much longer according to the latest forecast.
Environment Canada says it will be sunny early Wednesday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning. High 21 Celsius.
Increasing cloudiness early this evening, another 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 15C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Thursday..showers. High 17. Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12
The average high temperature this time of year is 14.6C and the average low is 5.4C.
-
Crews battle engulfed barn fire in Brant CountyA large ball of flames could be seen from the highway in Brant County as a fire ripped through a barn on Tuesday morning.
-
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott callsThe Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from overseas critics for a boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games.
-
22 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new school outbreaks in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two more school outbreaks in the region.
-
Abandoned animals found on Haldimand County farm in critical condition: OPPProvincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.
-
New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sectorLaila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
-
Stagnation near seasonal in Calgary? That's probably just fine.A rinse and repeat of weather conditions in Calgary.
-
Enbridge temporarily stops Michigan pipeline due to protestsThe operator of a Michigan oil pipeline said it temporarily shut down Line 5 Tuesday after protesters warned the company that they planned to turn an emergency valve.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health taking control of care home that saw deadliest COVID-19 outbreakThe Vancouver Coastal Health Authority is taking control of a care home in B.C. that has seen the deadliest outbreak of COVID-19.
-
Ontario set to introduce legislation allowing delivery workers to access bathrooms at businessesThe Ontario government will be introducing legislation that would allow delivery workers to access bathrooms at businesses where they are delivering or picking up items.