At least one more day of mild weather for Windsor-Essex

The mild weather is continuing in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday, but not for much longer according to the latest forecast.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny early Wednesday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning. High 21 Celsius.

Increasing cloudiness early this evening, another 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 15C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Thursday..showers. High 17. Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12

The average high temperature this time of year is 14.6C and the average low is 5.4C.