At least one taken to hospital following rollover crash

A rollover collision sent at least one person to the hospital in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash in the area of E.C. Row and Ojibway Parkway.

The collision area was closed to traffic as police investigated. 

A photo shows a black SUV with damage to its driver-side door and a white car flipped on its roof in the middle of the road.

The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

Multiple @WindsorPolice & Essex County O.P.P. were on scene of a 3 vehicle collision with rollover. At Ojibway Pky & EC Row. @WindsorFire1 & 4 @EssexWindsorEMS assisted. Road as been reopened. Excellent teamwork for everyone on scene! #Windsor pic.twitter.com/OiPhkDbOXR

— On Location (@_OnLocation_) July 8, 2022
