ATCO says CFO Dennis DeChamplain died unexpectedly of coronary failure
ATCO Ltd. says Dennis DeChamplain, chief financial officer of both ATCO and Canadian Utilities Ltd., died unexpectedly from coronary failure on Monday.
Nancy Southern, chair and CEO of ATCO and Canadian Utilities, said DeChamplain's expertise and resourcefulness in finance, accounting, sustainability and environment have left an indelible mark on the engineering, logistics and energy holding company.
Born and educated in Edmonton, DeChamplain joined ATCO in 1992 and held progressively senior financial, regulatory, and business planning jobs within the company.
He had served as chief financial officer at ATCO since June 2017.
The company said Brian Shkrobot will serve as interim chief financial officer of ATCO and Canadian Utilities.
Shkrobot joined ATCO in 2000 as a corporate accountant and has held progressively senior roles, most recently as senior vice-president, finance and regulatory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.
-
The school division in Winnipeg making masks mandatoryOne school division in Winnipeg is making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year, despite the fact Manitoba’s back-to-school plan does not mandate masks.
-
-
Barrie tornado cost expected to exceed $35 millionThe estimated cost of the EF-2 tornado that struck Barrie a month ago is expected to be released Wednesday.
-
Missing woman, 83, found safeOttawa police say a missing 83-year-old woman has been safely located.
-
COVID-19 testing available at Fredericton airportThe Fredericton International Airport announced Wednesday it will have COVID-19 testing available for travellers headed to destinations requiring proof of a negative test result.
-
Feds drop court quest to keep documents on scientists' firing under wrapsThe Trudeau government is dropping its quest to have a court prohibit the disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory.
-
Police, family concerned for missing Manitoba womanOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
-
-
Young men had higher rates of COVID-19 than previously thought, analysis suggestsAn analysis of COVID-19 data from Ontario last year has found that after adjusting for testing rates, younger age groups and young men in particular had much higher rates of COVID-19 infection than previously thought.