ATCO to build fuelling stations for CP Rail's hydrogen locomotive program
ATCO Group says it has reached a deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. to build two hydrogen production and refuelling stations in Alberta.
The Calgary-based structures and logistics company says the stations will be built at CP Rail's Calgary and Edmonton rail yards. They will be used to supply CP's hydrogen powered locomotive program.
The railway announced in December 2020 its plans to design and build North America's hydrogen-powered locomotive using fuel cells and batteries to power the locomotive's electric traction motors.
The hydrogen infrastructure at each CP site will include a one megawattelectrolyzer, compression, storage and dispensing infrastructure for locomotive refuelling.
In Calgary, the electrolyzer will be powered in part by renewable electricity from CP's existing five megawatt solar power facility.
ATCO says construction of facilities is expected to begin later this year with production and supply of hydrogen being provided to locomotives in 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
