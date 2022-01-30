Athletes ‘absolutely ecstatic’ for sports facilities to reopen Monday

As of midnight Jan. 31, recreational facilities in Ontario can reopen, much to the excitement of Windsor athletes.

“I am very excited to do dry-land [training] on Monday,” says Justin Shaw, a forward for the U13 Windsor Junior Spitfires.

Goaltender Max Handsor says he can’t wait to get back to the rink.

“Because we have play downs now and playoffs, and its always so fun. I just can’t wait to get out there and try my best,” says Handsor.

“Absolutely ecstatic,” says Mackey Jeffery, a defenceman on the U15 WMHA team. “Say you ask for something and you get it for Christmas Day. That’s how I feel right now.”

Isabelle Sakalo, a competitive soccer player with Tecumseh SC, is excited to be able to practice ‘1 vs. 1’ again with her team, as of Monday, “just to have fun,” she says.

Sakalo says she’s been keeping busy the last three weeks by practicing in her basement which is equipped with Astro turf and kick boards.“My dad has been looking online at videos of different people doing drills that I can just do at home with cones,” says Sakalo.

Hockey player Travis Jankovich admits the month of January has been tough.

“Sitting in the house, playing video games isn’t really my type,” says Jankovich who chatted with CTV News during an exhibition game at the outdoor rink at Lanspeary Park in Windsor.

“I really want to get out there and get on the ice and have fun with the boys.”

Roseland Golf and Curling Club is also set for a resumption of league play as of Monday at 10 a.m.

“It takes about a week in advance to get the ice back up and running and ready for play,” says General Manager Dave Deluzio. “Luckily it’s been cold outside so the quality of ice is very good.”

Deluzio says they will be offering make-up games and extending the curling season into April so players get all the games they paid for at the start of the season.

Players and spectators will be required to provide identification and a QR code to verify their vaccination status, and facilities will be restricted to 50 per cent capacity